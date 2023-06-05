Jim Hines, 1968 Olympic 100-meter champion who became NFL receiver, dies at 76

Jim Hines, the 1968 Olympic 100-meter champion who later went on to be an NFL wide receiver, has died. He was 76. USA Track and Field announced that Hines died Saturday. No cause of death was provided. Born in Arkansas and raised in Oakland, California, Hines took his talent to Texas Southern University and quickly rose up the ranks. Hines won the ’68 Games in Mexico City in a world-record time of 9.95 seconds. He also helped the 4×100 relay to a gold medal. Hines’ world record in the 100 meters stood for 15 years before it was broken by Calvin Smith. The current world record is held by Usain Bolt.

By The Associated Press

