Kyle Busch and Richard Childress, once enemies, now winning NASCAR combination
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Richard Childress and Kyle Busch were hardly on good terms 12 years ago, when they got into a fight after a Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. Yet both say they have matured, and the fact that they’re not only working together but also winning is proof of it. Busch reached victory lane for the third time in his first season driving for Richard Childress Racing on Sunday with a green-white-checkered win at World Wide Technology Raceway. Now, the team that went through a long dry spell a decade ago has its sights set on contending for a championship with Busch in the No. 8 car.