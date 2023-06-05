McClanahan earns MLB-leading 9th win, Rays beat Red Sox 4-1

BOSTON (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six innings of five-hit ball to earn his major league-leading ninth win and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Boston 4-1. In the makeup of Friday’s rainout, the Rays beat Boston for a third straight game and seventh time in eight tries this year. After committing two errors on Sunday, the Red Sox robbed the Rays of two home runs before Tampa scored three in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. McClanahan walked two of the first three Boston batters of the game, but took a shutout into the fifth inning before giving up a home run to Justin Turner. Jason Adam pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

