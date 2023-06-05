McCutchen’s sacrifice fly lifts Pirates to 5-4 win, extends Athletics’ road losing streak to 15

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning lifted Pittsburgh to a 5-4 victory over Oakland on Monday night, extending the Pirates’ win streak to six games and sending the Athletics to their record-tying 15th consecutive road loss. The 15 straight defeats away from home matches the Athletics’ record since they moved from Kansas City in 1968. Oakland set the record in 1986. The major league-worst Athletics (12-50) have lost five games in a row overall. They are on pace to finish the season exactly 100 games under .500 at 31-131. McCutchen also singled and drew three walks to go with two RBIs

