Bobrovsky pulled, other stars struggle as Panthers fall behind 2-0 in Stanley Cup Final

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two games into the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers look like an 8 seed for the first time all playoffs. They were routed 7-2 by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 to fall behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after allowing four goals on 13 shots. Coach Paul Maurice said he’d sweat out the decision of starting Bobrovsky or Alex Lyon in Game 3 Thursday back at home. The Panthers will need to be better in front of whoever’s in goal if they hope to claw back in the final.

