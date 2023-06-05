Phillies’ ace Nola loses no-hitter in 7th, wins game 8-3 over Tigers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 12, Trea Turner homered twice among his four hits to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to their third straight win, 8-3 over the Detroit Tigers. Nola fanned 10 and had faced the minimum through six as he tried to pitch the Phillies’ first no-hitter since 2015. Nola allowed a two-out home run to Nick Maton in the seventh inning. There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine in 2021 and four last year.

