Real Madrid to focus on rebuilding its attack after losing Benzema

Published 3:53 AM

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid goes into the offseason knowing it will need to boost its attack after losing Karim Benzema and other forwards. Benzema decided this weekend that he will not be back after 14 years at the club. His last game was on Sunday when he scored in a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao on the final day of the Spanish league. Also not returning next season are Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Díaz, leaving the club with few options in attack.

Associated Press

