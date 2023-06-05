Sánchez’s homer, Snell’s strong effort carry Padres to 5-0 win over Cubs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a two-run home run and Blake Snell and three relievers combined on a four-hitter for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Chicago Cubs 5-0 to salvage a split of a four-game series. Manny Machado had three hits, scored twice and made a sensational play at third base in his fourth game back from a stint on the injured list with a fractured left hand. Sánchez hit his third homer in seven games with the Padres when he lined a 2-2 pitch from Kyle Hendricks into the left field seats with one out in the second. Machado was aboard on a leadoff single.

