Saudi Arabian soccer league to get more state funding from policy backed by crown prince MBS

GENEVA (AP) — Saudi Arabia has made its ambitious intentions in world soccer even clearer by announcing a “privatization project” for companies to spend more on clubs, as it continues a push to sign some of the world’s top players. As part of the move, the Saudi Public Investment Fund has taken a majority ownership stake in four of the country’s top clubs, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. The Saudi public sector organizations are also encouraged to invest in sports, with soccer teams a priority under the initiative backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The state-owned press agency says the Saudi Pro League will get support “to be amongst the top ten leagues in the world.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.