Stanford beats Texas A&M 7-1 to win Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Saborn Campbell tripled and scored the go-ahead run, Malcolm Moore added a two-run home run and Stanford beat Texas A&M 7-1 to win the Stanford Regional. Top-seeded Stanford (42-17) won its third straight regional and 23rd overall. The Cardinal will be shooting for their 19th College World Series appearance when they square off against Texas in the super-regional opener. Stanford won back-to-back titles in 1987-88 and finished as the runners-up in 2000-01 and 2003. Texas A&M (38-27), the No. 2 seed, fell short of winning back-to-back regional titles. The Aggies made their seventh CWS appearance last season. The teams traded solo home runs in the second inning. It was all Stanford after that.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.