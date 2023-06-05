Turner’s 2 home runs, 4 hits, a hopeful breakout game for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner may be coming out of his early-season slump. Turner hit two home runs and had four hits in Philadelphia’s 8-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. Turner had his first multi-homer game with the Phillies since he signed a $300-million, 11-year free-agent contract in the offseason. . Turner hit .143 with three RBIs and no home runs on the 10-game road trip. But slight changes to his stance noticed in a video session might be the difference moving forward for him this summer.

