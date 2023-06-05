Skip to Content
NBA says it won’t mind if Wembanyama’s debut comes in Sacramento, not Las Vegas

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

DENVER (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s next couple of weeks are now set. He’ll be playing in the French league finals starting this weekend, and then the San Antonio Spurs almost certainly will make him the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. And if that means the French teenager’s summer league debut comes in Sacramento instead of Las Vegas in early July, the league is fine with that. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league doesn’t have a preference regarding the site of Wembanyama’s first game with the Spurs.

