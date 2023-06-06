French league files lawsuit after Ajaccio fans attack boy with cancer

The French soccer league has filed a complaint after an eight-year-old Marseille supporter suffering from advanced cancer and his family were attacked during a match against Ajaccio in Corsica. Ajaccio prosecutor Nicolas Septe says in a statement quoted by L’Equipe newspaper that the league has joined the case as a civil party in the judicial proceedings. Ajaccio has not lodged a formal complaint but has condemned the attack that took place on the final day of the season on Saturday. The boy named Kenzo was invited to Corsica to attend the game and meet Marseille players. Kenzo’s mother accused the attackers of storming their box and hitting his head on a rail, ripping his Marseille shirt off, and punching the father.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.