LeBron James named honorary starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans

LE MANS, France (AP) — NBA superstar LeBron James has been named the official starter for the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend. This year it is welcoming American teams to the world’s most prestigious endurance race. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer says he’s honored to be included in the celebration of 100 years at Le Mans. The role of honorary starter has since 1949 typically been given to a celebrity. Previous honorary starters include Rafael Nadal, Brad Pitt and Steve McQueen. The twice-round-the-clock race begins Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.