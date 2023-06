Muchova, Sabalenka reach first French Open semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova are in the French Open semifinals for the first time. The second-seeded Sabalenka overpowered Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 to set up a semifinal against unseeded Muchova. The Czech beat 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Both Muchova and Sabalenka had never progressed beyond the third round in Paris. In the men’s bracket, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are on a collision course and could set up a mouth-watering semifinal contest if they win on Tuesday. Djokovic plays No. 11 Karen Khachanov on Court Philippe Chatrier. Alcaraz takes on No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a two-time runner-up at major tournaments.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.