Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic is just one win away from his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam singles championship. He will face Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. It is the No. 3-seeded Djokovic’s 34th major title match and No. 4 Ruud’s third. By winning Sunday, Djokovic would break a tie with Rafael Nadal, who has 22 Slam trophies — including 14 at Roland Garros — but has been sidelined since January with a hip injury and had surgery during this French Open. A victory over Ruud would also make Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.

