UEFA investigations, multi-club owners raise doubts for European competition entries

ISTANBUL (AP) — The European club soccer season ended this weekend with Manchester City beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final. So entry lists are now known for UEFA competitions next season? Not so fast. Late on Monday in Switzerland the entry deadline set by UEFA for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League will pass. Then the lawyers still have much work to do. Juventus, Barcelona and AC Milan are among clubs awaiting investigations and legal decisions that can decide which teams if any must be removed from European play. Any appeals could drag on into August.

