NASCAR suspends driver indefinitely after felony assault charge

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

NASCAR has suspended driver Cody Ware indefinitely, according to NASCAR.com.

The suspension came after Ware was arrested and charged with felony “assault by strangulation” inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a woman in North Carolina, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was released on a $3,000 bond on Monday.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition,” Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by Cody Ware’s father, Rick, said in a statement on Monday.

“We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course.”

Ware’s court date is scheduled for May 1, according to the North Carolina court’s website.

On Saturday, the team said Ware was stepping away “to focus on a personal matter.”

The 27-year-old North Carolina driver missed Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He is currently ranked 31st in the championship standings.

Ware has been driving in the Cup Series since 2017, making 97 career starts. His personal-best finish was sixth at Daytona International Speedway last August.

