Goalkeepers just can’t stop scoring in Chilean football. The latest goal is a last-second diving header in dramatic finale

It’s becoming quite the season for goalkeepers in Chile.

Just weeks after Leandro Requena scored what could be the longest range goal in history, Deportes Temuco goalkeeper Yerko Urra also got himself on the scoresheet.

With his team trailing 1-0 at home to San Marcos de Arica in the 97th minute, Urra ran the length of the pitch to attack what was surely Temuco’s last corner of the match.

After a teammate flicked the corner on at the near post, Urra reacted brilliantly to leap forward and head the ball into the roof of the net — a finish any striker would have been pleased with.

It was a crucial goal, too, as the draw helps Temuco keep pace with early leaders San Luis and La Serena in the race for promotion back to Chile’s top division.

“A goalkeeper always goes [up for a corner] with the intention of helping or bothering [the opposition] so a teammate can score,” Urra told AS Chile.

“This time it was my turn and I never imagined it [would happen].”

Urra credited Temuco head coach Juan José Ribera for giving him permission to go up for the corner kick.

“Otherwise I would have stayed in goal, since if I went up then they could write me down in a counterattack,” Urra said. “It’s details that make the difference.

“I thank the coach for giving me permission, although I also went with the conviction that I could do something.”

Urra also added that he loved the feeling of scoring a goal.

“In my position we’re not used to it,” he said.

Urra said that he would always watch Rogério Ceni and José Luis Chilavert, two legendary South American goalkeepers who earned reputations for scoring goals from free kicks and penalties.

“I love that, but there are already designated players here,” Urra added. “At least this time the opportunity arose and I managed to convert.”

