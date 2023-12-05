Spectator dies after ‘medical emergency’ during Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans game

(CNN) — A spectator died during an NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Monday, the Kings announced.

In a statement sent to CNN, the Kings said that a fan had a “medical emergency” during the first quarter, after which EMS administered CPR.

“Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away,” the statement added. “The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

The Sacramento Fire Department told CNN that an ambulance crew was notified that a man in his 30s was unresponsive during the game.

“A Fire Engine was added to the call for additional personnel to assist with treatment,” the fire department said in a statement.

“After performing CPR on this individual, he was pronounced deceased on scene. Our crews remained on scene until the coroner arrived to transport the body.”

Kings forward Keegan Murray was asked about the incident postgame and said that he and his teammates “weren’t aware of that all.”

He added: “As a team, we give our condolences … Hopefully, the family is being taken care of.”

