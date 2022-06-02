

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

6 methods scientists are exploring to slow aging

Portrait of smiling healthy mature woman in swimsuit



New Africa // Shutterstock

Intermittent fasting

Nutritionist professional with plate of food and measuring tape



smolaw // Shutterstock

Immune system rejuvenation

Medical professional with tablet



totojang1977 // Shutterstock

Targeting cellular senescence

Scientist conducting research with microscope



Canva

Bone loss restoration

Two doctors examine a series of xrays



Alex_Traksel // Shutterstock

Tissue engineering

Scientist looking at microscope in laboratory



angellodeco // Shutterstock

Cellular regeneration

Geneticist working in lab