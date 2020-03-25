C.O. COVID-19 info update: How to report stay-home order violations

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Wednesday's update of COVID-19 information from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network, including details on how and who to report possible stay-home order violations to:

COEIN PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO AVAILABLE

COEIN’s virtual press conference with St. Charles CEO Joe Sluka and local leaders is available online now.

St. Charles CEO Joe Sluka was joined by local leaders who shared that the Central Oregon region is at a critical turning point in the COVID-19 crisis and that the outcome will depend on whether the public heeds the directive to stay home.

“This is a fight in which we have to do everything in our power to win. As the leader of your local health care system, I am begging you. Stay home now. You can’t catch or spread this disease if you don’t come in contact with it,” said Sluka.

“Our caregivers and first responders are putting themselves on the front line and don’t have a choice. They will come to work so they can care for you and your loved ones. We need you to stay home so we will have the capacity – the hospital beds, ventilators and trained staff – to care for those who need it most.”

REPORTING VIOLATIONS OF ‘STAY HOME, SAVE LIVES’ EXECUTIVE ORDER

Individuals who have questions about Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order limiting business and increasing social distancing requirements can learn more online. Community members who witness a violation of the order can utilize the following resources (NOTE: Do not call 9-1-1 or law enforcement):

For Employees: Oregon OSHA is taking complaints from employees regarding apparent violations of the Governor’s COVID-19 executive order by their employer, in particular social distancing protocol in the workplace. Employees should contact Oregon OSHA if they feel their employer is violating the order: 503-378-3272 or 800-922-2689 (inside Oregon only); email tech.web@oregon.gov; or use the Online report form

For General Public: Deschutes County Health Services Environmental Health is responding to complaints of apparent violations of the Governor’s order related to restaurants, pools and hotels. To report an apparent violation at one of the facilities listed above, Contact Environmental Health at 541-317-3114 or use the Online report form.

We are in the process of identifying additional reporting resources for apparent violations that fall outside of those listed above. Additional resources will be shared as they are available.

DESCHUTES NATIONAL FOREST CLOSES CAMPGROUNDS

Effective Wednesday, Deschutes National Forest campgrounds will be closed through at least May 8. According to Deschutes National Forest, the campground closures are necessary to address the social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and to align with Governor Brown’s “Stay at Home” executive order.

Day use areas, including trailheads, will remain accessible, however restroom facilities will not be serviced.

ST. CHARLES CLINICS OFFERING VIRTUAL OPTIONS

Today, St. Charles Health System’s outpatient clinics announced new options to help protect patients and caregivers, preserve medical supplies and conserve space. The new services include e-visits for St. Charles Family Care patients and doctor visits by phone and video. The health system is also setting up surge tents at clinics to care for symptomatic patients. Read more about these new options and changes on the St. Charles website.

PRESCRIBED BURNS SUSPENDED

The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland have announced that all prescribed fire ignitions have been postponed until further notice.

In consideration of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, all burning will be suspended at this time. According to the Deschutes National Forest, this decision to temporarily postpone ignitions will prevent any effects from smoke that might further worsen conditions for those who are at risk in our communities, while reducing exposure for employees who might not otherwise need to travel, and creating social distancing for resources working on a fire.

DMV OFFICES CLOSE TO PUBLIC

Under the Governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” Executive Order, only six Oregon DMV offices will be open, by appointment only, for commercial driver knowledge tests and commercial driver license issuance beginning Wednesday, March 25. Many DMV services remain available through OregonDMV.com and through the mail. With the exception of commercial driver knowledge tests and commercial driver license issuance, no other services will be available at DMV offices.

