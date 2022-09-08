New Covid-19 booster shots clinic brings a long line at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds

There was a long line on Thursday at the mass clinic for the new Covid-19 booster shot at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. The vaccines are free, and no appointment is needed.

The clinic is open Wednesday through Sunday through September 25th. It's closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The new Covid booster dose will also be available at the regular walk-in clinics around the area, starting next week.

More information: https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/bivalent-booster-clinic-deschutes-county-fair-grounds