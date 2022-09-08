Skip to Content
Videos
By
Published 5:04 PM

New Covid-19 booster shots clinic brings a long line at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds

There was a long line on Thursday at the mass clinic for the new Covid-19 booster shot at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. The vaccines are free, and no appointment is needed. 

The clinic is open Wednesday through Sunday through September 25th. It's closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The new Covid booster dose will also be available at the regular walk-in clinics around the area, starting next week.

More information: https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/bivalent-booster-clinic-deschutes-county-fair-grounds

 

Article Topic Follows: Videos
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content