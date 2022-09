Jayathi Murthy began her duties as Oregon State University's President on Monday. She replaces Becky Johnson, who served as interim president the past year in Corvallis. Murthy previously served as the Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at UCLA, becoming the first woman to hold that position.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.