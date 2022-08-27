Skip to Content
‘Clear the Shelters’ Day at Humane Society of C.O. helps animals find their forever homes

It was a big 'Clear the Shelters Day' at the Humane Society of Central Oregon on Saturday. Clear the Shelters is a month-long, nationwide effort to give animals a forever home and a chance for you to add some new furry friends to your family. Adopters at the Humane Society got at least half off their adoption fee. They got to spin the "wheel of fortunate" to find out their percentage off the regular adoption fee. It ranged from 50% to a 100% off. Our very own Alicia Ramsey, who makes the graphics here at NewsChannel 21, adopted a new family member -- Bella, the one you saw on Friday's Pet Pals segment. 

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

