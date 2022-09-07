Skip to Content
Deschutes County opening COVID-19 booster clinic at fairgrounds in Redmond

Deschutes County is opening a new clinic at the fairgrounds in Redmond to distribute the new COVID-19 booster vaccine; walk-in clinics should have them available starting Monday.

Walk-in Bivalent Booster Dose Vaccine Clinic Opens at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds 

Starting Thursday, September 8th, Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with Oregon Health Authority to offer free WALK-IN COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond

Located inside the South Sisters Building

3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond, OR 97756

  • Wednesday through Saturday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Closed Monday and Tuesday

Clinics will run from September 8 - September 25. 

For more information, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine

