Deschutes County opening COVID-19 booster clinic at fairgrounds in Redmond
Deschutes County is opening a new clinic at the fairgrounds in Redmond to distribute the new COVID-19 booster vaccine; walk-in clinics should have them available starting Monday.
Walk-in Bivalent Booster Dose Vaccine Clinic Opens at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds
Starting Thursday, September 8th, Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with Oregon Health Authority to offer free WALK-IN COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond
Located inside the South Sisters Building
3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond, OR 97756
- Wednesday through Saturday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed Monday and Tuesday
Clinics will run from September 8 - September 25.
For more information, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine