Snow showers on Mt. Bachelor will last into tonight. There will be a short break Tuesday morning, but more snow is expected Tuesday into Tuesday night. Highs will be in the low 20's, but this will be a wind-driven snow, so watch for sub-zero wind chill factors. Skies will clear mid-week. Temperatures will stay cold into the weekend and then warm a bit Sunday. Be prepared to deal with winter driving conditions in the mountains for the next couple of days.