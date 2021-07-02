MISSING: 9-year-old believed to be taken from Edwardsville home by noncustodial mother

CNN - Regional

By Stephanie Baumer

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — The search is on for a girl believed to have been taken from an Edwardsville home by her noncustodial biological mother.

According to Edwardsville police, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of W. Union around 4 a.m. Friday after the girl, Jarvah White, was reportedly taken by Zamira Campbell. The 9-year-old and her grandmother, who is her legal guardian, were visiting family in Edwardsville at the time.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call officers at (618) 656-2131.

