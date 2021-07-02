Pregis opening advanced manufacturing facility in Henry County, creating 150 jobs

CNN - Regional

Atlanta, GA (Henry Daily Herald) — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced on June 30 that Pregis, a leading manufacturer of protective packaging, will expand its presence in Georgia and plans to invest more than $14 million to open an advanced manufacturing facility in Henry County. This will immediately create 80 additional jobs in the region and ramp up to 150 opportunities as the operation scales over the next few years.

“I want to thank Pregis for their commitment to creating advanced manufacturing and distribution jobs for hardworking Georgians,” said Kemp. “The company’s continued investment in the Peach State is a testament to our top-notch workforce training programs that prioritize manufacturing and to Georgia’s welcoming, pro-business environment.”

Pregis designs, develops and delivers protective packaging solutions for a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments. The company currently has a distribution center in Fulton County. By opening a manufacturing facility in McDonough, Pregis will be able to better serve major e-commerce customers in the region.

“E-commerce is continuing to grow exponentially. Pregis’ investment in a Georgia manufacturing location is yet another commitment to offering a diverse portfolio of shipping solutions tailored to the growing demand among brand owners and e-commerce retailers for sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions,” said President and CEO of Pregis Kevin Baudhuin.

Pregis will operate in an existing 298,000-square-foot facility, located at 150 Distribution Drive in McDonough, and plans to open by August. The company will immediately bring 80 jobs to Henry County, including various production line positions. Individuals interested in careers with Pregis are encouraged to visit the company website for additional information.

We are excited to welcome Pregis to Henry County and their first manufacturing facility in Georgia. The outlook of bringing 150 new manufacturing jobs will help us continue our growth as an economic hub for our region,” said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.

“As we continue to leverage our strategic location and e-commerce base, today’s announcement by Pregis to locate their new manufacturing facility in Henry County is another example of our expanding advanced manufacturing sector,” said Chairman of the Henry County Development Authority Pierre Clements. “We are looking forward to their growth and prosperity with us.”

Project Manager Taylor Walden represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.

“It’s a pleasure to see Pregis continue to expand in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As a major logistics hub, Georgia remains at the epicenter of the e-commerce boom and continues to attract rapidly expanding companies such as Pregis as a result.”

