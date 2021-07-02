Waikiki Aquarium Reopens After Yearlong Closure

CNN - Regional

By Erin Coogan

Click here for updates on this story

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV) — From the posing of picture to the gleeful giggles, it’s hard to imagine closed doors to the Waikiki Aquarium.

Last year, on March 18, the lights went dark, and the facility was no longer able to take in visitors because of the Pandemic.

“The day that we closed we had absolutely no money coming in , so unfortunately I had to lay off half of my staff,” explained director, Andrew Rossiter.

Revenue lost during the 16 month closure put the facility in jeopardy. But Rossiter says it was able to raise money through fundraisers, state funding, and a partnership with The University of Hawaii. The next step, to pursue renovations , which were put on pause due to a lack of resources.

“It’s great to have the support because the plans we have for the aquarium are not modest. They’re very, very ambitious, and they’re going to be expensive.

An education building and several new exhibits are part of those renovation plans. The facility expects to see around 10 million dollars coming in over the next two years.

Meanwhile COVID safe protocol, will be enforced throughout the park. The aquarium will cap visitors at 80 people, so staff say reservations are highly recommended.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.