Bossier City police chief placed on leave pending investigation

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Poice Chief Shane McWilliams has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation regarding the violation of Bossier City Police Department policy, according to a statement Tuesday from a Bossier City spokeswoman.

Sgt. Chris Estess will serve as substitute police chief pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday — the first full day of his administration – reassigned McWilliams to other duties within the department. No reason was given for the change.

McWilliams joined the Police Department in 1993 and rose to the rank of detective. He was appointed police chief in 2010.

