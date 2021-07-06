Witness calls Adventureland Raging River accident ‘very traumatizing’

CNN - Regional

By Laura Terrell

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) — A teenager who called 911 after noticing a capsized raft in Adventureland’s Raging River called the incident “very traumatizing.”

Emanuel Rico was on the ride with his family two rafts ahead of the raft that capsized Saturday.

“From what it looked like, the raft was just upside down, and it was like, I think it was three kids most likely 11 to 14 years old. They were underneath the raft when it was flipped over,” Rico said.

Rico said he noticed a man screaming in the water who he believed to be the children’s father.

“He was yelling for help, and he seems he was kind of, you know, in pain. He’s yelling, you could see some marks on his face and his arm that he got, you know, bruised up a little bit,” Rico said.

Rico said many people didn’t have their phones on a water ride, but his phone was in his backpack near him on the raft. He pulled it out and called 911.

“There are no staff by the river. It’s just empty out there. You know, there is no one watching the rafts. So, you know, we couldn’t get a worker to help us until we reached the end of the ride,” Rico said.

Rico, a 16-year-old from Nevada, said he and his parents are traumatized by the incident. He said they didn’t see how the raft flipped, but estimate the children were trapped underwater for several minutes. He said he cried when he learned Sunday night that 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died from the accident.

“It’s just not fair. I mean he’s eleven. He’s going to an amusement park. You’re supposed to have fun,” Rico said. “I just really hope the family is alright and you know, they’re doing okay. And I hope everyone’s praying for them.”

Rico said his family wants to help the Jaramillo family, but doesn’t know how to contact them.

Adventureland’s attorney, Guy Cook, is defending the Raging River ride. In a statement sent to KCCI Monday night, Cook called it a safe ride and said it was in “good working order” the day before the accident when the state inspected it. Cook said a comprehensive investigation is underway and more information would be released at a later time.

Adventureland contains over 100 rides, shows and attractions. Cook called it a “well run and maintained facility” and said safety is the number one priority at Adventureland. Former Governor Terry Branstad took one of the inaugural rides on the Raging River ride in 1983.

