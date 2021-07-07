COLD CASE: Mother arrested in 2007 homicide, accused of killing newborn and putting body in dumpster

CNN - Regional

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Lancaster County District Attorney has announced the arrest of a woman in a 2007 cold case homicide of a newborn baby.

The body of “Baby Mary Ann” was found in a dumpster behind the Lancaster YMCA on Sept. 24, 2007. The baby had been wrapped in a towel, plastic bags and then placed in a canvas bag.

Adams said new genealogy technology and good police work led detectives to Brazzle.

Brazzle worked at the YMCA at the time and lived in Ronks, Lancaster County. In the intervening years, she moved to Valparaiso Indiana.

Detectives recently interviewed Brazzle and said she admitted to giving birth to the baby, providing no medical care to the child and then putting the body in the Dumpster a couple of days later.

Brazzle was arrested on July 2 at the San Jose International Airport in San Jose, California. She is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Adams said Brazzle was not a suspect until new DNA led investigators to her.

Note: While living in Lancaster County, Adams said Brazzle went by the name Tara Indrakosit.

