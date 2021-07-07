‘The amount of rain came at the wrong time’: Mobile County farmers dealing with excessive rain

CNN - Regional

By Tyler Fingert

Click here for updates on this story

GRAND BAY, Alabama (WALA) — At the Sessions Family Farm in Grand Bay, water might be needed to grow produce, but at this point too much of anything is a really bad thing.

“The amount of rain came at the wrong time, we’ll be lucky to have anything,” said Jeremy Sessions, whose family owns Sessions Farm.

Jeremy Sessions and his family own their namesake farm.

They have been tending to land in Grand Bay about eight decades.

“We’re used to having rainfall this time of year, typical showers, but we’ve had several rain events where you get 5 or 6 inches at a time in a half a day and those are abnormal,” Sessions said.

The FOX10 News Stormtracker team says this year has already been a wet one. So far, we are nearly a foot of rain above normal.

At the Sessions Farm they are set to harvest some tomatoes, cantaloupe, and watermelons in the next week. All are feared to be ruined because of the excessive rain and disease.

“These type of rain events causes people to go out of business,” Sessions said. “It will absolutely break you. If you catch two of these years back to back, you just can’t overcome it.”

While many farmers are fed up, people who live nearby are also hoping for a break.

“I enjoy the rain, I just don’t enjoy it this much,” said Thomas Williams. “I enjoy it whenever it comes down, helps you sleep. But it also messes up everything too.”

As produce gets lost more will have to be sourced from outside the area which Sessions says could lead to higher costs for you at home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.