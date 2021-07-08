8-yo dies after accident with gun at home

CNN - Regional

By Joe Wenzel

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An 8-year-old child has died after an accidental shooting in the Long Hollow Place Subdivision, according to the Goodlettsville Police Department.

Goodlettsville Police and Fire Department responded to the home around 9:15 a.m. and determined the child, a student at Madison Creek Elementary School, had suffered from what appeared to be an accidental gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where he died.

Madison Creek Elementary Principal Jon Duncan sent an email to parents about the child’s death.

“He was full of energy and a friend to so many at WCE. What a blessing it was to see him every morning at breakfast, where I would pretend to steal his food just to see his smile light up the cafeteria,” Duncan said in the email.

The incident is still under investigation by the Goodlettsville Police Department.

