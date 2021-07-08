Stricter mask rules back at California Capitol after COVID outbreak

CNN - Regional

By Hope Miller

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The California Legislature is tightening up its mask rules at the Capitol after nine positive COVID-19 cases there over the last ten days, according to the Assembly Speaker’s Office.

Masks were already required in common areas of the Capitol, but the rule change today means even those who are vaccinated and working in their private offices must mask up once again.

“Effective immediately, and in the short term, all Senators and staff are again required to wear a mask at all times while in the Capitol, Legislative Office Building (LOB) and district offices, regardless of vaccine status,” according to a memo from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras.

The same mask mandate applies to assemblymembers and staff, according to a separate memo provided to KCRA 3.

“We take health and safety extremely seriously,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

He said after seven people in one Assembly office tested positive for COVID-19, more than 400 others at the Capitol also got tested. That widespread testing then resulted in two more positive COVID-19 tests, although one of those people then subsequently tested negative.

“Those numbers are far beyond good, and better than most public places in California but we want to get that down to zero,” Rendon said.

In addition to more required masking, the Senate and Assembly are beginning twice-a-week coronavirus testing of all unvaccinated employees who are coming to work in the Capitol and the LOB. Vaccinated employees can also choose to be tested.

“As we know from the most recent cases, even fully vaccinated individuals can be infected with COVID-19. However, public health experts indicate that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to suffer the most serious symptoms of the COVID-19,” the memo from Contreras said.

The beefed-up masking requirements come as the delta variant, a more transmissible and possibly more dangerous strain of COVID-19, comprises more than half of all new U.S. infections in the country, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While at a news conference in the Bay Area on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked if reimplementing COVID-19 restrictions was a possibility amid the delta variant’s spread.

“If we continue to get people vaccinated, that will be unnecessary. And this is the call to anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated: Get vaccinated. What more evidence do you need (than what’s) going on with this delta variant?” he said.

More than 20 million Californians are fully vaccinated, according to Wednesday data from the state Department of Public Health. The state’s positivity rate of coronavirus cases has ticked upward slightly in recent days, and Wednesday’s seven-day positivity rate was 1.9%. Back in June it had dipped below 1%.

