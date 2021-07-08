Task force proposes fight against racism

CNN - Regional

By Scott Williams

BURLINGTON, Wisconsin (The Journal Times) — A task force on race relations is calling for tough action against racism in Burlington, while also raising questions about whether community leaders are willing to tackle the issue.

The task force organized by the City of Burlington recommends a targeted response in the schools, as well as public education and greater community engagement to promote an atmosphere of racial tolerance.

In a newly released report, however, the consultant running the task force cites community resistance on the issue, and urges Burlington leaders to “spend the relationship and political capital” needed to overcome racism.

“We fielded some derisive comments associated with our efforts,” the report states. “In very simple terms, this ‘us and them’ thinking needs to be replaced.”

The report urges city officials to engage with “individuals or groups who did not participate” in the task force — an apparent reference to members of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The group opted out of the task force because of concerns about the consulting firm selected to lead the effort.

Report presented The city paid Rockford, Illinois-based Organization Development Consultants to facilitate the task force and to formulate recommendations.

Calling it “vitally important” to achieve broad-based community involvement in combatting racism, the report states: “We wonder about the extent to which the community’s leaders are willing and prepared to tee up the ‘crucial conversations’ and ‘tough talks’ that will inevitably need to happen.”

The 110-page report was presented Tuesday to members of the Burlington City Council.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who was at the forefront of creating the task force, could not be reached for comment.

Alderwoman Theresa Meyer said Wednesday she supports the task force’s findings, and she expects that the City Council will be asked to vote on implementing the recommendations.

Meyer acknowledged divisions among Burlington residents, but she said elected leaders — at least most of them — are committed to fighting racism and taking action to improve relations among people of different races.

“We should celebrate the members of our community, whoever they may be,” she said.

Other City Council members could not be reached for comment.

Dealing with racial issues Burlington has been dealing with difficult race-related issues for several months, including many complaints about racial slurs involving students in the Burlington Area School District.

The state Department of Public Instruction in April released a report that BASD had permitted a “racially hostile environment.” Parents and others in the community have protested against racism both at School Board meetings and outside City Hall.

Hefty and other city officials created the task force to address the issue, agreeing to pay $10,500 to Organization Development Consultants to manage the effort.

The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism was offered two seats on the task force. But the group declined, citing concerns that the consulting firm had no apparent background in dealing with race-related issues.

BCDR leaders could not be reached for comment Wednesday about the task force’s findings.

All-day discussion The estimated 20-member task force met behind closed doors, and city officials have refused to identify those selected to serve. Officials say it was a diverse group that included high school students, school administrators, elected officials and other private citizens.

The group held an all-day discussion on May 22 without permitting the general public to observe.

School district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said Wednesday that district administrators had not yet read the task force’s report, and would not comment on the recommendations.

Much of the 110-page report includes background about how the task force was put together, and materials that were used to guide the discussion. The findings and recommendations are summarized in just a few pages, authored by Daniel Schroeder, principal of the consulting firm.

The task force recommends that Burlington: seek community feedback and draft a racial diversity strategy; create a “core team” or “guiding coalition” to lead the effort; identify areas for “targeted” action, starting with the schools; sponsor a series of public education forums about race and social justice; and hold more discussions like the May 22 task force event.

The task force describes the importance of taking action and implementing changes rather than just accepting the report. Community leaders should build a broader coalition and seek common ground with “influential individuals and groups,” some of whom now feel “skepticism, frustration, anger,” the report states.

“Looking ahead, the next steps will be critical ones,” it states. “The May 22 session, in our opinion, was only a glimpse of what this community can do when it commits to collective action.”

