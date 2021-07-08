Teen killed after crash into mailbox in Talladega County
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — A teenager was killed and another person was injured after a crash in Talladega County last night.
The Alabama State Troopers reported the crash happened on Eastaboga Road, about 10 miles northeast of Talladega just before 9 p.m.
State Troopers say an SUV left the roadway and crashed into a mailbox.
According to a news release, a teenage passenger in the SUV died at the scene.
The SUV’s driver was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment, said the state troopers.
ALEA continues to investigate.
