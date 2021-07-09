One dead, two injured, in crash involving Orlando ambulance

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving an emergency vehicle Friday morning.

At 2:45 a.m., an Orlando Fire Department ambulance and a civilian car collided at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and W. Smith Street. The impact caused the ambulance to crash into a building on the 2300 block of Edgewater Drive.

There were three occupants in the civilian vehicle. One was pronounced dead on scene and the other two were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The occupants of the ambulance were transported to Advent Health. No major injuries were reported.

Along with the building, an electrical pole was damaged.

Authorities said Edgewater Drive will be closed northbound at W. Princeton Street and southbound at Vassar Street for the duration of the investigation. W. Smith Street will also be closed at Ann Arbor Avenue. An estimated re-open time was not provided.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.