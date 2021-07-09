Portland teen’s shooting death unsolved 1 year later, reward offered

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Who shot and killed 19-year-old Julian Heredia last summer in southeast Portland? The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help in solving his death.

On July 10, 2020, shortly after 9 p.m., PPB officers responded to a reported shooting in the 13600 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When police and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they located Heredia dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The Medical Examiner ruled his death to be a homicide.

When Heredia was killed, his death was one of four homicides in three days in southeast Portland.

A year has passed since Heredia’s death and the case remains unsolved. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information, reported to them, that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be submitted online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can be anonymous.

