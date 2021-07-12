Multiple people shot at hotel in Woodbridge, New Jersey

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) — At least four people were shot at a hotel in New Jersey overnight.

The victims were found at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Woodbridge just before 2:50 a.m. Monday.

The victims were rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Their conditions are not yet known.

“I heard four shots, actually five, I heard running scattering all over,” a hotel guest said. “I stayed here before prior, the night before and it was fine, room 125 was fine, but then last night I stayed in 227 and it was uncomfortable.”

Police are interviewing witnesses who were part of a large group of people at the hotel when the violence broke out.

So far, there are no arrests.

