Rhode Island to fine people who intentionally release more than 9 balloons outside

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (WBZ) — Rhode Island is banning people from releasing a large number of balloons outside in a move aimed at protecting wildlife.
Under the new rules, people cannot intentionally release more than nine helium balloons.
Supporters say the balloons pose a serious threat to birds and marine life that ingest them or become entangled.
Violators will face a $100 fine.
The new rule takes effect in November.
