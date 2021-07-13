Dallas Officer Returns To Duty After Being Nearly Impaled By Fence Pole

CNN - Regional

By J.D. Miles

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — Doctors say it was a miracle he survived.

A Dallas police officer who nearly lost his life in a freak accident is hoping his story of recovery and returning to active duty will inspire others.

Mike Bono is now healthy and back in uniform as a member of the Dallas Police Department’s gang unit following an incident that was captured on a security camera.

The video was captured while Bono was working in his backyard last year. He was nearly impaled by a fence pole that was catapulted by a concrete block he dropped.

Doctors say the incident caused both a heart attack and heart failure from torn arteries.

“[Doctors] were astonished at how it hit me with such force and that I was still conscious and alive to be honest,” Bono said.

Bono thought his career as a police officer would be over.

“I did have some moments of depression. I did want to give up at times,” he said.

But soon he was back in uniform and performing takedowns through the Return to Work lab at Baylor Scott and White’s Heart and Vascular Hospital in Dallas.

It’s a customized rehab program for first responders and athletes. Bono was able to return to full duty this year.

“There was a moment where I thought I might have to exit law enforcement due to my injury,” he said. “Going back out on the streets where I love to work was the best feeling I ever had.”

Bono believes he’s healthier now than he was before the accident. He and his wife are expecting their third child in November.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.