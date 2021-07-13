Firefighters battle flames at Kansas City industrial park

CNN - Regional

By Chris Oberholtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Kansas City Fire Department battled a flames Tuesday morning at an industrial park.

The fire broke out in the middle of the building at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday at Leeds Industrial Leasing at 6817 Stadium Dr.

The building is a former GM plant. It now is used for RV, vehicle and boat storage. Various business occupy the front offices.

KCFD said the gas tanks, tires, fiberglass, paint cans and unmarked tanks burn quickly and add to the dangers of the fire.

Firefighters say there were some small explosions inside the building, but they don’t know exploded. There have been no injuries.

KCFD had to shut down a portion of the Union Pacific rail line in order to access the nearest fire hydrant. As of 6 a.m., firefighters still had hoses over the tracks. Officials with the fire department said they continue to look for alternative water sources to allow rail traffic to pass through.

