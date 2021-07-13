Las Vegas police make at least 3 dog rescues from hot cars in as many days

CNN - Regional

By CAITLIN LILLY, KRISTEN DESILVA

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Las Vegas police have made at least three rescues of dogs locked in hot cars recently.

JULY 10 While the heat was tying all-time records on Saturday, Las Vegas police say they rescued a small dog that was locked inside a vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip for five hours before they were able to save him.

When they got there, they broke a window on the car and got him out. They said he was panting heavily when they got there, but was doing better after getting water and a cool place to rest.

JULY 10 Las Vegas police reported officers were called on Saturday to a Goodwill parking lot at Flamingo and Fort Apache roads.

Officers arrived and noticed a dog in distress, and were forced to break the window to get the dog out, police said

The dog was taken by animal control and the owner was arrested. Police said the owner was inside shopping at the time.

“This was in the heat of the day and likely could have turned deadly within minutes.”

JULY 9 Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Convention Center area command helped rescue two dogs locked in a car Friday morning.

According to a post from LVMPD, Capt. Dori Koren, the two dogs were left with no food or water in the Planet Hollywood parking lot amid 115-degree heat.

“Thankfully we got to them in time,” Koren tweeted.

In a follow up post, Koren said the dogs had been in the car for about four hours before they were rescued by officers.

