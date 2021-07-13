Las Vegas strip club now accepting bitcoin

CNN - Regional

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Las Vegas area strip club will now accept cryptocurrency.

Crazy Horse 3 said it is the first major entertainment venue in Las Vegas to accept bitcoin payments using the Lightning Network. The new bitcoin payment processor would allow guests to purchase VIP bottle packages via the Crazy Horse 3 website.

“Crazy Horse 3 is committed to innovating the modern-day guest experience and as leaders of the Las Vegas entertainment industry, we are embracing the opportunity to accept Bitcoin as a way to deliver convenience, first-class hospitality and an added level of anonymity for our guests,” said Crazy Horse 3 publicist Lindsay Feldman.

In the near future, the club plans to be able to accept cryptocurrency for food and beverage, retail, admission and of course, “dance dollars” for lap dances and entertainer tipping.

