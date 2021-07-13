Person in custody after crashing stolen vehicle into pool in Yukon

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

YUKON, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A person is in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a pool in Yukon, according to Yukon police.

Police said the vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma City. An officer spotted the vehicle and chased after it. The vehicle ended up crashing into a pool in Yukon, near Yukon Parkway and Cumberland Mansion.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran away. He has been taken into custody, police said.

