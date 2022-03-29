Police arrest high school senior for carrying gun on school grounds

By Torrence Banks

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police were able to arrest an 18-year-old student carrying a gun near East Nashville High School Monday thanks to a tip from another student.

According to police, officers were notified just before 2 p.m. that several suspicious people were seen behind the school and that one of them was armed.

Metro Police say that officers stopped the vehicle matching the description and asked the driver to lower all the windows. Evan Walker, a senior at the high school, was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Officers searched Walker and located a .25 semi-automatic pistol in his waistband. Walker told police that the gun belonged to a family member.

Walker has been charged with carrying a gun on school property.

