Empower Mke teams up with Milwaukee police for “Barber Shop Talk”

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Today, on June 15, young men in Milwaukee were able to connect with their local law enforcement — but to also get a haircut!

Empower Mke kicked off their first summer of barber shop talk at Cuttin Up Crew today.

While youth received their free haircuts, they were able to talk to Milwaukee police about topics happening in the city, ranging from reckless driving, auto thefts, domestic violence and gun charges.

Organizers say these talks help build a better relationship with local police.

“it’s important that the youth understand that these people, these young men and women in uniform are people, just like them they make mistakes but they still come here and go to work and most importantly they care about them,” said CEO & Founder of Empower Mke Michael Haas.

Empower Mke will also host a beauty shop talk in the coming weeks.

Young women are welcome to get their free haircuts while also talking to Milwaukee police.

