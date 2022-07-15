Update: Northbound Hwy 101 reopened after overturned tractor trailer cleared

By Web Staff

SONOMA COUNTY, California (KPIX) — An injury crash involving an overturned tractor trailer on northbound Highway 101 Petaluma Friday morning has been cleared, according to CHP.

The collision shut down northbound lanes for hours, causing a massive backup in the North Bay.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that as of 7:42 a.m., all northbound lanes were blocked on Highway 101 north of San Antonio Road near the Marin/Sonoma County line.

Officers also said there were injuries from the accident.

As of around 9 a.m., the Santa Rosa CHP Facebook account posted that vehicles were edging past the incident on the shoulder, but that it was very slow going. A photo posted showed the tractor trailer still on its side in the roadway.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP confirmed that all lanes had reopened as of about 11:20 a.m.

